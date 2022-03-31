Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target Cut to GBX 225

Abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 271 ($3.55) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s current price.

ABDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 210 ($2.75) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.95) target price on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Abrdn from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Abrdn to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.73) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abrdn currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 259.38 ($3.40).

Get Abrdn alerts:

Shares of Abrdn stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 214.80 ($2.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,974. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 218.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 238.20. Abrdn has a 12-month low of GBX 164.80 ($2.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.94). The company has a market cap of £4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 7.14.

In other news, insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £79,600 ($104,270.37). Also, insider Jonathan Asquith purchased 50,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £99,695.40 ($130,593.92).

About Abrdn (Get Rating)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.