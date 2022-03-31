Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target Cut to GBX 225

Abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 271 ($3.55) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s current price.
ABDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 210 ($2.75) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.95) target price on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Abrdn from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Abrdn to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.73) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abrdn currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 259.38 ($3.40).
Shares of Abrdn stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 214.80 ($2.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,974. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 218.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 238.20. Abrdn has a 12-month low of GBX 164.80 ($2.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.94). The company has a market cap of £4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 7.14.
About Abrdn (Get Rating)
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
