Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 259.29 ($3.40).

ABDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Abrdn to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 285 ($3.73) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.95) price objective on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.55) to GBX 225 ($2.95) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

LON:ABDN traded up GBX 0.52 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 214.92 ($2.82). 7,491,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,769,475. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 218.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 238.20. The firm has a market cap of £4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 4.67. Abrdn has a 12 month low of GBX 164.80 ($2.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.94).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In related news, insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £79,600 ($104,270.37). Also, insider Jonathan Asquith purchased 50,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £99,695.40 ($130,593.92).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

