Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY23 guidance to $6.70-7.25 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $6.700-$7.250 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $39.17 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $51.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

