ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.81.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 46,947 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 101,416 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 49,644 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

