Adeola Olaniyan Sells 595 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $32,522.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adeola Olaniyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carriage Services alerts:

On Sunday, February 20th, Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of Carriage Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.03 million, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.86. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $66.33.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 46,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

CSV has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

About Carriage Services (Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.