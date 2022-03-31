adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,338,400 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the February 28th total of 1,702,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 121.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDDF opened at $248.50 on Thursday. adidas has a 1 year low of $187.06 and a 1 year high of $405.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.14.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

