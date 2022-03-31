Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

ADV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.43. 5,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Advantage Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 56,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $314,208.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 140,316 shares of company stock worth $824,778 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 132.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

