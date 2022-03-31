Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADVM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 550,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,198. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $128.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.24. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,483,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after buying an additional 125,840 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,143,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,870,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 349,963 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,766,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 791,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,653,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 755,567 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adverum Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.