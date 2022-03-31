Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.31. 33,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,209. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 71,465.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 39,306 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 54.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 56,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADVM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

