AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Trading Up 2.6%

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Get Rating)’s share price were up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.54 and last traded at $30.54. Approximately 384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Vice ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Vice ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Vice ETF during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Vice ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

