AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.230-$1.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $451.39 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,541. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $126.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3,136.95 and a beta of 0.28.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 8.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 26.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

