Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 156.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%.

Aeterna Zentaris stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 459,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,620. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.61. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEZS. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 36,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 230,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

