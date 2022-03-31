Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Lifted by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,324,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,325,000 after purchasing an additional 28,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Aflac by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 289.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.70. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,306 shares of company stock worth $3,329,915 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

