AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.
Shares of AGCO stock opened at $145.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. AGCO has a 52 week low of $108.56 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.96.
In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AGCO by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,486,000 after buying an additional 1,493,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $130,778,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in AGCO by 545.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,332,000 after purchasing an additional 406,935 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,962,000 after purchasing an additional 388,909 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 799,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,730,000 after purchasing an additional 368,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.
AGCO Company Profile (Get Rating)
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AGCO (AGCO)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.