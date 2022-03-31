AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $145.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. AGCO has a 52 week low of $108.56 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.96.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AGCO will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AGCO by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,486,000 after buying an additional 1,493,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $130,778,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in AGCO by 545.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,332,000 after purchasing an additional 406,935 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,962,000 after purchasing an additional 388,909 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 799,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,730,000 after purchasing an additional 368,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.