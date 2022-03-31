AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

Several research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

AGNC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,419,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,097,241. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 121.01%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.