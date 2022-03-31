AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the February 28th total of 141,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGNC Investment stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of AGNCP stock opened at $23.72 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $25.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

