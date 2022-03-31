Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “N/A” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €3.39 ($3.72).

AF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($1.98) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.10 ($3.41) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($3.96) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.81) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.05) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM stock traded down €0.12 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €4.15 ($4.56). 3,512,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($7.56) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($16.10). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €3.98 and its 200 day moving average is €4.06.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.