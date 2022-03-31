Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.55.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Air France-KLM from €4.40 ($4.84) to €4.60 ($5.05) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

AFLYY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.54. 48,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,680. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $6.65.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

