Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $16,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.16. 1,234,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.47 and a 200-day moving average of $274.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.56.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

