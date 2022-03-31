Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $121.11 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $121.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.51 and a 200-day moving average of $110.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $210,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,709. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $63,892,000 after acquiring an additional 53,972,730 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,215,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,007 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $154,558,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $151,184,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $204,053,000 after purchasing an additional 456,513 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

