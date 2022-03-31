Akerna Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,817 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,031% compared to the average volume of 426 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akerna by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Akerna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Akerna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Akerna by 419.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 28,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Akerna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Akerna alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Akerna stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.49. Akerna has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.49). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 161.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Akerna will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akerna (Get Rating)

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.