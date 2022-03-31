Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Up 59.3% in March

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,800 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the February 28th total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOF opened at $85.35 on Thursday. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $79.95 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.19.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOF)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.