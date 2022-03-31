Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Up 59.3% in March

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,800 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the February 28th total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOF opened at $85.35 on Thursday. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $79.95 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.19.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

