Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 51,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,557,369 shares.The stock last traded at $58.32 and had previously closed at $57.19.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average of $54.70.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

