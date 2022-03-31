Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albany International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $85.25 on Thursday. Albany International has a 12-month low of $74.17 and a 12-month high of $93.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.73 and a 200-day moving average of $84.51.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $239.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albany International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,896,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,089,000 after buying an additional 109,174 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,738,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,177,000 after buying an additional 44,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Albany International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,348,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,252,000 after buying an additional 25,527 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Albany International by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,072,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,451,000 after buying an additional 74,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Albany International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,396,000 after buying an additional 22,743 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

