Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Shares of ALBO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,536. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $587.06 million, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.70. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 74.80% and a negative net margin of 83.86%. The business had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,353 shares of company stock valued at $160,843 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

