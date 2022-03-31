Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Lifted by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after buying an additional 1,157,345 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after buying an additional 81,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after buying an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $116.58 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $245.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.91 and a 200-day moving average of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $316.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.47.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

