Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 4.8%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $110.52 and last traded at $111.04. Approximately 448,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 32,500,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.58.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.47.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $312,493,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

