Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report released on Monday, March 28th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of ALHC opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,204 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,838,000 after buying an additional 2,248,417 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,369,000 after buying an additional 919,320 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after purchasing an additional 209,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after purchasing an additional 753,296 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

