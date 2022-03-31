Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 69,356 shares.The stock last traded at $45.15 and had previously closed at $44.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Allegiance Bancshares ( NASDAQ:ABTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 34,514 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

