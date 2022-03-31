Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.
NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.25. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $473.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.66.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 119.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.
About Allied Motion Technologies (Get Rating)
Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.
