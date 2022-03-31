Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.25. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $473.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.66.

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $96.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 119.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies (Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.