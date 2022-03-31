Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.52

Shares of Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 42888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Allkem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90.

Allkem Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium and boron in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

