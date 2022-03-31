Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Allot Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Allot Communications from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Allot Communications from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Allot Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

ALLT opened at $8.49 on Thursday. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $309.81 million, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $40.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allot Communications by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allot Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $950,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Allot Communications by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Allot Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

