Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

PINE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.92.

NYSE:PINE traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $222.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.71%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,291 shares of company stock valued at $61,073. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

