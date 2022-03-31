Amanda Blanc Sells 16,383 Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) Stock

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

Aviva plc (LON:AVGet Rating) insider Amanda Blanc sold 16,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.74), for a total value of £71,757.54 ($93,997.30).

Amanda Blanc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 7th, Amanda Blanc purchased 131,938 shares of Aviva stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £501,364.40 ($656,751.90).

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 458.20 ($6.00) on Thursday. Aviva plc has a 12 month low of GBX 361.10 ($4.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 448.80 ($5.88). The company has a market cap of £16.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 427.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 412.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 23.93%. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

AV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.89) to GBX 470 ($6.16) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 468 ($6.13) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.07) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.68) to GBX 530 ($6.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 504.67 ($6.61).

About Aviva (Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Aviva (LON:AV)

