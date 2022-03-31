Amanda Blanc Sells 16,383 Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) insider Amanda Blanc sold 16,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.74), for a total value of £71,757.54 ($93,997.30).
Amanda Blanc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 7th, Amanda Blanc purchased 131,938 shares of Aviva stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £501,364.40 ($656,751.90).
Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 458.20 ($6.00) on Thursday. Aviva plc has a 12 month low of GBX 361.10 ($4.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 448.80 ($5.88). The company has a market cap of £16.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 427.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 412.50.
AV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.89) to GBX 470 ($6.16) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 468 ($6.13) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.07) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.68) to GBX 530 ($6.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 504.67 ($6.61).
About Aviva (Get Rating)
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
