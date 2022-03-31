América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.
Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $20.90 on Thursday. América Móvil has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in América Móvil by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.
América Móvil Company Profile
AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
