América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $20.90 on Thursday. América Móvil has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 23.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in América Móvil by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

