American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AAT has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

AAT stock opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 80.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.26. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.73 per share, with a total value of $114,009.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 7,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $260,423.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,613 shares of company stock worth $1,381,507 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.