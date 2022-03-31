American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

Shares of ACC opened at $56.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average of $53.08. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth $345,969,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth $231,606,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth $56,112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,909,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,865,000 after acquiring an additional 968,064 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

