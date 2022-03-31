American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the February 28th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.14.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $514.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $612,500.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,713 shares of company stock worth $2,040,124 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

