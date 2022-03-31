American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

AEL opened at $39.38 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.14.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $514.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $612,500.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,124. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,268,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,392,000 after buying an additional 323,823 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,347,000 after buying an additional 1,617,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,047,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,604,000 after buying an additional 49,812 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,358,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,777,000 after buying an additional 32,542 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,726,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,183,000 after buying an additional 135,227 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

