American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get American Public Education alerts:

APEI stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $406.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Public Education will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,334,000 after buying an additional 136,136 shares during the period. Redwood Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 93.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 729,933 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 742,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,530,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,288 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.