American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.120-$0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $155 million-$159 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.35 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APEI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.10 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 4.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Public Education will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,334,000 after buying an additional 136,136 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in American Public Education by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in American Public Education by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

