American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Posts Earnings Results

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:AREC opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. American Resources has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AREC. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of American Resources from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AREC. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in American Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Resources by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in American Resources in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in American Resources by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 28,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

