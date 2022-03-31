American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Posts Earnings Results

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter.
NASDAQ:AREC opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. American Resources has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.22.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AREC. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of American Resources from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
About American Resources (Get Rating)
American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.
