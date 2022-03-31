America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $80.61

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $80.61 and last traded at $81.43, with a volume of 215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.97.

CRMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.58.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.52. The company has a market capitalization of $522.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.20). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $291.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

