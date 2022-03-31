Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.61 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $773,953.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $87,609.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,838. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 26,559,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,643,000 after buying an additional 3,438,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624,249 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 22,716,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,810,000 after purchasing an additional 224,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,343,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,222,000 after purchasing an additional 60,770 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

