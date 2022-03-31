Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $500.68 Million

Brokerages forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) will report sales of $500.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $493.50 million and the highest is $508.70 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $493.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.17. 6,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $6.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after buying an additional 1,920,196 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 255,551 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 877,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 54,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.