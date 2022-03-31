Analysts Anticipate Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. Avid Technology reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 19,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,862,000 after buying an additional 121,460 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVID traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $34.87. 285,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

