Analysts Anticipate Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.03 Billion

Analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) to announce $45.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.45 billion. Chevron posted sales of $32.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $185.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.23 billion to $213.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $180.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $156.03 billion to $222.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.32.

CVX stock traded down $1.54 on Monday, hitting $163.94. 309,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,046,045. Chevron has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

