Analysts Anticipate Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) to Post $1.64 EPS

Analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) will report $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Equitable’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.90. Equitable posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equitable will report full-year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equitable.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $498,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,725 shares of company stock worth $4,572,222. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 133,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 83,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,094,000 after buying an additional 92,905 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Equitable by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 661,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,619,000 after buying an additional 74,842 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Equitable by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Equitable by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 16,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.91. 2,198,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,905. Equitable has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

