Analysts Anticipate McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) will report $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $6.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

In related news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $2.76 on Monday, hitting $100.02. The company had a trading volume of 42,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.