Analysts Anticipate Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Post $2.41 EPS

Analysts expect that Owens Corning (NYSE:OCGet Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.35. Owens Corning posted earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $10.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $12.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $123.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.27.

OC stock opened at $94.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day moving average is $91.32. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

